From the sunny side… Simple inspiration

There are times when I really struggle to find something brilliant to say during our weekly visits. That may sound incredible to you, but it is true. I find myself wrestling with writer's block more and more these days. Today was one of those days.

As I was leaving the office for lunch, I began to worry myself over the task of writing my column and finding something to say. I'm usually not one to suffer much from stress, but I was starting to "stress out" over this week's column. Then I looked across the field where our goats were doing what goats normally do. I saw a pair of baby goats running, practicing their head buts and enjoying just being baby goats. These baby goats weren't worried about writing a column with a looming deadline. These baby goats weren't worried about who won what election. These baby goats weren't worried about what silly or goofy thing some politician said. These baby goats weren't worried about bills, appointments or any of those things that we tend to build angst in our minds over. They were just having fun doing what baby goats do best.

It dawned on me that I could learn a lot from something as simple as a pair of baby goats. Somehow, taking a moment or two to watch these two little goats playing reminded me that there is fun and beauty taking place all around us. We just have to open our eyes and our minds in order to be able to see it. Part of the whole idea behind our weekly visits is to take a moment out of our ordinarily hectic and perhaps sometimes stressful situations to appreciate the simple blessings of being here on the sunny side