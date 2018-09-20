From the sunny side… Saturday mornings

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Thinking back on my much younger days, I think some of my fondest memories revolve around Saturday mornings. That is especially true this time of year. It seemed the middle of September not only would bring my birthday, but it would also bring a new season of Saturday morning cartoons. For some reason, which is as foreign and mysterious to me as the real ingredients of Spam, television network executives have seen fit to do away with those delightful Saturday morning animated treats.

Some of my favorite Saturday morning shows were: Herculoids, Space Ghost, Underdog, Rocky and Bullwinkle (Given the chance, I would still drop everything and watch a good Rocky and Bullwinkle episode!), Wacky Racers, Johnny Quest and, of course, Bugs Bunny and Roadrunner. Strangely enough, I was never a big fan of that show about the teenage sleuths with the talking great dane. Even though it wasn't a cartoon, I also enjoyed watching The Monkees. The Monkees seemed to be a good transition between cartoons and the "real life" shows like professional wrestling.

I found a site on Facebook that posts some of those old cartoons. Just for old time's sake, this Saturday I think I'll fix myself a big bowl of Captain Crunch and sit in front of my computer screen and, if only for a brief moment, enjoy re-living a bit of my youth. I'll be an adult again by Saturday afternoon, I promise. No matter how you choose to enjoy your Saturday morning, I hope it is a wonderful day for you, on the sunny side.