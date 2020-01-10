From the sunny side: Recycling

I have always considered myself to be just as environmentally conscientious as the next guy. I try not pollute (regardless of what I have for lunch), I certainly don’t throw trash out of the car window and I do my best to whenever I can. I remember, years ago my father and I would collect aluminum cans for the sake of recycling. Of course, the financial aspect of selling the cans only added to our sense of “civic do-goodery.” I would tell people that we were saving up the money from selling the aluminum cans in order to buy a boat. Eventually, someone would ask what kind of boat we were planning to buy. My quick response was always, “an aluminum boat.” People should know better than to give me easy ones like that.

There are times when I am tasked with writing something original for our weekly visits, and I have trouble coming up with something new and witty. I guess all the great writers in American literature have “writers block” from time to time; I do, too. I haven’t gotten to the point of merely “recycling” my columns yet, but I have come close on occasion.

Since I am on the subject of “recycling,” I will get to the real point of this visit. I still have not fully completed the resolution from a couple of years ago of getting into shape. I should say a better shape than round. So, for the sake of being a good environmental steward, I am going to “recycle” my resolution from the past couple of years. This year, I really do plan to stick to the resolution, for more than three weeks. Right now, I am still a bit limited in terms of the exercise I can get. But once the cast comes off for good, I’m back at the gym with a vengeance. I really mean it this time. I hope all your resolutions, both new and “recycled” are going well for you.