From the sunny side… Pronunciations

It should be no doubt to anyone who knows me or has spoken to me that I do love my job here. Hardly a day goes by that something doesn’t happen that makes me laugh right out loud. Mind you, we do get the work done, as you can see from the fact that you get your newspaper every Wednesday and Friday. In fact, I can proudly say that I contribute to at least my fair share of the office chuckles from time to time. We have even been tempted to post cameras around and record much of what goes on and make our own reality TV show. Of course, we couldn't record everything that goes on, we have to have at least a few well guarded secrets.

Lately this week we have had debate on the correct pronunciation of the word “scallop.” Is it “skah-lup” or “ska-lup?” I don't think we have quite arrived at a consensus as of yet, so the debate rages on. It reminds me of the old song that has the line, “You say tomato, I say tomahto, let's call the whole thing off.” One of my dear coworkers asked, “Do you say pajamas or pajahmas?” My response was “Neither, I usually simply wear a smile to bed.” That received a nice chuckle from all those around. Hopefully, that conjures at least a smile from you, if not an outright laugh. My sincere apologies if it merely makes you want to gouge your mental eyes out. In all honesty, and if it will put your collective minds at ease, I do wear more than just a smile to bed. If the weather is cold, I'll sometimes wear a pair of socks, too.

No matter what you choose to wear or how you choose to pronounce it, I hope your day is a good one; here on the “sunny side of dirt.”