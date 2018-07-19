From the sunny side… One percent

I have been told on more than one occasion that I have a rather warped or twisted sense of humor. Not in the sense that I take great pleasure in “dead cat” jokes, although I have heard some that made me laugh (I can just see the “Letters to the Editor” now! No, I am NOT advocating being mean to cats, be they alive or deceased). I mean in the sense that many people simply do not “get” my humor. I often find myself explaining to my dear co-workers my jokes or something I've written with the purpose of eliciting a chuckle or two.

There have been times when I have had to explain a joke and I think to myself, because I find it difficult to think to another person (see what I mean?), “If I have to explain it, perhaps no one else will understand it either.” At that point, one might be tempted to do away with the humor attempt. But I usually decide against that, for a good reason.

I fully understand that there are times when 99 percent of the people reading something won't “get it.” But there is always that one percent who do, and I feel strongly that they deserve their fair share of chuckles. The way I see it, if I can get a laugh out of just one person in one hundred; that person's laugh is worth that small amount of ink.

So to my “one percent” folks out there, thank you for your faithful readership. I will continue to do my best to give you an occasional “guffaw” or two. For those who don't “get it,” don't worry; you can rest assured in the knowledge that you can consider yourself to be among the vast majority.