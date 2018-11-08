From the sunny side… My four-legged alarm

I'm still waiting patiently on that "one extra hour of sleep" that was promised a couple weeks ago. I set my clocks back an hour just like I was reminded to do. There was just one slight problem. My dog hasn't received the message that 5 a.m. is still 5 a.m. Somehow my little dog, Natty, has it in her mind that 4 a.m. is now the time when she should have breakfast. She was on a schedule of breakfast at 5 a.m., but somehow the new 5 a.m. has become 4 a.m. Mind you, that is still after we have to go outside to do the things dogs do at either 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. I would rather she have breakfast at 6 a.m. when I usually get up. That's what time I set the alarm, anyway. One would think I wouldn't need an alarm, but it seems the only time Natty is content to let me just sleep is just about the time that I need to actually get up and get ready for work. Since I do enjoy my job as much as I do, I don't dare trust Natty to make sure I'm awake when I actually do need to be awake.

I'm not complaining, mind you; and I wouldn't trade Natty for anything in the world. She has been a faithful friend and a continuous source of entertainment for many years. I would welcome a synchronization of our respective "clocks." That would be a nice experience.

I think tonight I will at least make an attempt to go to bed at an earlier hour. Hopefully, my downstairs neighbors won't be throwing a party. Natty really keeps me awake if she decides to start dancing when they are playing loud music.