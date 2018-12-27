From the sunny side: Morning pace

I'm not a morning person. That is simply a fact of life that I have made my peace with a long time ago. I often tell people who complain that I may not be moving at a pace they think I should match, "If you don't like my speed now, you certainly wouldn't like me first thing in the morning." I have learned to compensate for this certain personality trait by setting my alarm clock a full two hours before I need to leave for work. While moving at what I would consider to be my normal pace, it would probably take me a half hour to go through a morning routine of preparing for a day of what I do here at work.

This week, all that has been somewhat altered because of a four-day weekend, having had Christmas and Christmas Eve off. I did have to get up early on Christmas morning in order to drive to see family for the day, but other than that, I went without an alarm clock. Granted, my "four-legged" alarm clock still managed to wake up each morning at her normal time. Days off from work have no effect on my four-legged alarm clock.

This week has the added phenomenon I call a holiday hangover. I think this is caused by being so busy getting everything ready for the Christmas holiday and then suddenly, it stops and the day is over. The week between Christmas and New Year's has always felt strange to me. In my younger days, the week would often be consumed with playing with whatever a certain red-suit clad portly gentleman had bestowed upon me in the form of Christmas gifts. Later, the week would be consumed with raking pecan leaves. It's easy to understand that the former was infinitely more enjoyable than the latter. By the time the new school term started, I actually looked forward to the fresh term. This was particularly true when I began college. There was always something exciting about a new school semester beginning. Now I find myself looking forward to being able to attend basketball games again. I guess that's just another way of looking at the same thing.

But this week, there have been no basketball games for me to attend. I can take some solace in the fact that during this week, there are college football games in the middle of the day, in the middle of the week. If only I had a TV here at work.