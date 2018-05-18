From the sunny side… More than the score

There's an old story involving the famous football coach, Vince Lombardi, saying "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing." (Although the quote actually originated with college football coach, Red Saunders) Lombardi, although he repeated the comment on many occasions, did say in later years said that his words were often taken out of context. "I meant the effort... I meant having a goal... I sure as h**l didn't mean for people to crush human values and morality," Lombardi later told a reporter. Although I do agree that winning is a lot more enjoyable than not winning, there are more important aspects, especially when it comes to high school sports.

The level of character that is developed through the participation in high school sports is something that is difficult to replicate with only classroom instruction. This character was on full display on Wednesday, May 9, when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys won a dramatic baseball game that went into extra innings. It looked grim as the Cowboys went into the bottom of the seventh inning, down by two runs. With a level of grit and determination that certainly won the respect of everyone in the stadium, the Cowboys tied the score in the bottom of the seventh inning and won the game with a walk-off base hit by Drew Annett with two outs and two strikes. The thrill of that game will live in the collective memories of each young athlete on the team. Only time will tell, but I like to think that when these young men face situations in their lives in the future, they will look back on that game and remember the value of perseverance and never giving up.

Early next week, the MCHS Cowgirls will play in the state softball finals. Perhaps the Cowgirls will come home as State Champions. Perhaps they will face a disappointing loss. One thing I am certain of, the lessons learned, either with wins or a loss, will remain with those young women for years to come. If that is indeed the case, then you can count it as a win, regardless of the score on the scoreboard. That kind of winning really is everything.