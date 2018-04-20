From the sunny side… Lima Beans

Today is Lima Bean Respect Day. I bet most of y'all (I love the way I can say "y'all" and no one think it’s odd. If I worked at a big city newspaper up north, I probably would not be able to say "y'all" with impunity) didn't know that. Well, now you do. Today has not been a wasted day. I find that if I can learn something new every day, then no matter what else happens that day, the day was not a wasted day.

I have always had a fondness for lima beans. Now that the doctor has told me I need to eat more vegetables, I find that my affinity for lima beans has come in rather handy. I remember when I was young, my grandmother and I would pick lima beans from the garden and then they had to be shelled. I always found that lima beans were always easier to shell that other beans and peas such as black-eyed peas. That could be another reason I have preferred lima beans.

Lima beans are good for you, too. They are a good source of fiber, potassium, iron, and manganese. I, for one, don't want to ever get caught running short on my manganese. Something else you may not know about lima beans; they are named after the city Lima, Peru. I did not know that until recently. Of course, Lima, Peru is pronounced differently. I had a good friend from Lima, Peru, named Manuela. I don't know if Manuela liked lima beans or not, I never asked her that question. Another fact about lima beans is that you should not eat them raw, due to cyanide levels in raw lima beans. I don't plan to eat raw lima beans today.

What I think I will do is find a place for lunch that serves lima beans. It's the least I can do on such a special day as this. No matter when "Beets Respect Day" is, I'm still not going to eat beets.