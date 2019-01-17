From the sunny side… Let the music play

I have gotten into the habit of listening to music while my fingers busily tap, tap, tap away at whatever story or tidbit upon which I am working in order to keep my dear friends informed and entertained. The style of music to which I am listening depends solely on my mood at the moment.

Lately, I have been listening to musical theatre show tunes. That should come as no surprise to anyone who knows me and knows the affinity I have for all things theatre. I once worked with a director who did not like musicals. That has always made me raise an eyebrow, but to each his, or her, own, I suppose. She once told me, the only musical she would want to direct would be one she could remove all the music from and the plot would still make sense. In other words, a musical that wouldn't be a musical. I heard it said once that the reason characters break out in song during a musical is that they can't express all they are feeling with just words. I like that way of looking at musicals.

I have to admit, most of my musical theatre participation is probably much more limited than it was in my younger days. Not so much because I can't sing. I think I can still carry a vocal tune in a bucket fairly well. Unfortunately, my knees aren't quite the dancer's knees they once were.

So, I listen to tunes and fondly remember the days when I may not have been a "triple threat" as a singer, dancer and actor; but at least a "pair and a half threat" as an actor, singer and half a dancer. It still helps the day pass rather pleasantly. That is until the phone rings while a really good song is playing and no one else can answer it. That's when I put all the acting skills I can muster and do my best to sound pleasant when I must pick up the phone.

No matter what music is playing for you, I hope you let the music play. I have to go now, the phone is ringing and no one else is answering it.