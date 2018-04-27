From the sunny side… Leave ’em laughing

I heard something the other day that made me raise an eyebrow. I heard that First Lady Melania Trump was excoriated for smiling once during Barbara Bush's funeral. The nerve of some people. For someone to actually smile during a funeral service! Strange, but I thought a funeral was supposed to be a celebration of a life. Sure, a funeral is a solemn occasion, even sad, but I don't see anything wrong or disrespectful if there is a bit of humor there as well.

Not that I plan to leave this earth any time soon, but I want a lot of laughs at my funeral. With any luck, I'll be able to provide some of them. I had a friend tell me recently that “serious” can be saved for the deathbed. I plan for humor there as well. I plan on using my dying breath to say, “Pull my finger.”

Can you imagine the looks on peoples' faces as they watch my coffin in anticipation when the organist begins playing “Pop Goes the Weasel?” The only sad part of that is that I won't be in a position to see it myself; or maybe I will; I'm not quite sure exactly how that works.

Actually, a bit of humor usually helps to ease the pain of losing someone. I remember, in my own family, funerals have had a bit of humor tossed in. I have always appreciated that. When my father passed away, a good friend from Valdosta came to the visitation. She began introducing herself to some of my old friends, some from as far back as grade school, as my ex-wife. The looks on some of their faces were priceless. Of course, she wasn't my ex-wife. I've never been married. I did appreciate the humor of that, though. I am convinced this same friend's sense of humor has been a key reason she has successfully fought breast cancer.

I have often heard it said that no one makes it out of this life alive. That has been proven true many times over. So, if none of us make it out alive, we might as well do what we can to “leave 'em laughing” as we go. That's what I plan to do as long as I'm still “on the sunny side of dirt,” and beyond.