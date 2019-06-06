From the Sunny Side… Ice cream cones

I have a news flash for anyone who hasn't wandered outside in the last couple of weeks. It has been hot! It reminds me of a story my grandfather used to tell me about the hottest summer he ever experienced. He said it was so hot that a field of corn started popping, a rooster saw it and thought it was snowing … and froze to death.

I won't say it's been hot enough to pop a field of popcorn, but it has been hot enough to make me truly appreciate now having a vehicle with air conditioning. That has not always been the case, but I am grateful now.

I went to lunch today at one of our fine downtown Madison dining establishments. While I had my sandwich, I noticed a group of youngsters enjoying their ice cream cones. It was a good day for ice cream cones (I have my doubts as to whether there could ever be a bad day for ice cream cones). As I watched these kids laughing and having fun, simply enjoying something simple, I wondered what kind of memories are being stored away in their young minds. I don't know that the events of today were significant enough by themselves to warrant strong memories; but combined with many more ice cream cones on many more warm summer days, spent simply enjoying something simple, the memories of youthful summer days in Madison will make these youngsters smile long after they are no longer youngsters.

As I watched them, I suddenly had a craving for an ice cream cone. I have found that when a craving such as that hits, the best way to handle it is to yield to it. So I made my way back to the counter and placed my order for a single scoop of cookies-n-cream in a waffle cone. One thing I like about this particular culinary establishment is that a "single" scoop of ice cream from them is equivalent to two or three scoops at one of your run-of-the-mill chain restaurants.

It was rather pleasant to sit there during my lunch break and simply enjoy the simple pleasure of an ice cream cone. I highly recommend just such a tasty cold treat during any of these hot summer days we have ahead of us. But have no fear, October is coming.