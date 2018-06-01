From the sunny side… I dare ya!

Today happens to be National Doughnut Day. Since the doctor scared me a couple of months ago, I have pretty much sworn off doughnuts. Despite the great temptation when one of my dear co-workers brings a dozen of those delectable delights from Dunkin Donuts to the office on occasion, I have been able to behave myself.

Today is also National Dare Day. I admit that I have never really been the "daring" type. My most adventuresome side would probably seem rather tame. Even when I was in my youth, I was the one my other friends had to talk into doing something that would inevitably end in some kind of restriction or other forms of punishment when my parents found out. Oh, there was a question about that. They were going to find out, eventually.

Today is also Flip a Coin Day. I was having trouble trying to decide which of these days to write about. You can probably guess what I did in order to make up my mind. This reminds me of a funny true story about flipping a coin. Last football season, I was on the field to get pictures of the coin toss before one of the football games. The referee reached into his pocket for a coin to flip, and he had no coin. He actually proceeded to have the players pick a number between one and ten. I reached into my pocket and provided a quarter for the referee to use. Then after the coin toss, the referee started to put the coin into his own pocket. I laughed and said to one of the other officials, "Well, I guess I've seen the last of that quarter." The referee realized his pending mistake and passed the quarter back to me, along with his thanks.

So, today, go to the doughnut shop and get a doughnut. If you can't decide on what kind to get, just flip a coin. Then I dare you to be extra nice to everyone you see today. Go ahead, I "triple-dog" dare ya.