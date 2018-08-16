From the sunny side… Having fun

There are moments in our lives that things seem to mysteriously fall into place. Some may call it providence, some may call it serendipity; others still, may call it just pure dumb luck. I like to think there is some kind of "plan" to it all, although I would be the first to admit to not understanding all of it. However you see it, life just seems to "work out" the way it does, sometimes.

Two years ago, I happened to be looking through that Facebook thing and I saw a post from a friend of mine. Emerald Parsons and I were more acquaintances than close friends at that time, but we had known each other many years ago when we were both in a theatre production here in Madison (Emerald says her mom made her do those things). Emerald had posted she was looking for a reporter for the paper here in town. At the moment I saw the post, it registered in my mind, but I didn't give it a lot of thought. I was working at Dominos at the time, so almost any job change would have seemed attractive. After I pondered the possibility for a day or so, I decided "nothing ventured, nothing gained," and sent Emerald a message. Little did I know at that moment, I was making one of the wisest decisions I have made in my life.

I had always enjoyed the written word and had even been told by friends that I should write a book. I guess I have had a God-given knack for saying something in written form. I had even considered a career in Public Relations (which is very close to the newspaper business). That interest had led me to take several communications classes in college. I had worked for several different radio stations in the past, and had done some news writing. So it really didn't seem out of the ordinary that I should be drawn to an opportunity to work for a newspaper.

After an initial contact with Emerald, I came to Madison for an interview and was basically hired on the spot. Two weeks later, I was here. I began my adventure with Greene Publishing Inc. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016.

It has certainly been an adventure. There have been moments of aggravation (just as with any job) and moments of joy (which have been numerous). To say I have learned a lot would be the understatement of all understatements. I have made friends with some of the best people on earth. Best of all, I have been given the immense honor of being able to come into your homes for our visits every week. Thank you all for reading.

I've heard it said that if you find something you love and you get to be with the people you love, you'll never work a day in your life. I've also heard it said that time flies when you're having fun. One of us must have been having fun, because these past two years have certainly flown by. Here's to many more years here on the sunny side!