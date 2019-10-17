From the sunny side… Happy Thanksgiving, eh!

Rick Patrick: Columnist

This morning I took a glance at the calendar on the wall of my cozy little cubicle and noticed that this past Monday was Canadian Thanksgiving Day. I'm not sure of the reasoning behind having a different day for Thanksgiving in different locales. It probably should not come as a surprise that different places have different days for different things. Perhaps it comes down to a cultural thing. I wonder when they have July the Fourth in Mexico.

In Canada, Thanksgiving is always the second Monday of October. Why does that matter to me, you might ask? I have a simple answer. Aside from having another excuse to enjoy a big meal of turkey and all the fixings that go along with it (I assume they have turkey for Thanksgiving in Canada, but I'm not entirely sure. The one foodstuff I know that’s popular in Canada is a plate of fries and gravy. I do like fries and gravy.), many people have criticized my desire to play Christmas music earlier in the year than some people feel is appropriate. Several "Grinch-type" co-workers have told me that Christmas music is not allowed until after Thanksgiving. Well, thanks to my dear friends from the "Great White North," I can now begin playing the Christmas music I have been wanting to play since last January.

I have been blessed to have many friends from Canada. My family almost moved to Alberta when I was younger. It would have only been for a year, but plans changed at the last minute. My mom was relieved, my dad was a little disappointed. I think it would have been kinda cool to have lived up there for a while. Who knows? I may have learned to ice skate and play hockey. I've always enjoyed a good hockey game.

So, today, I say "thank you" to all my Canadian friends for providing the necessary "loop-hole" that allows me to listen to my festive holiday tunes today. In your honor, I'll be over here thinking of a nice, cold Molson's, snow and a plate of fries and gravy from Tim Horton's. Happy Holidays, eh!