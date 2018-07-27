From the sunny side… Computer productivity?

I was just on Facebook a few minutes ago, doing something completely work-related (just in case the boss is reading this) and I was greeted with one of those "Do you remember when you posted this five years ago? Don't you want to post it again?" sort of things. I was reminded of something I had said regarding the game Candy Crush. I was convinced then and I continue to be convinced that the game is some kind of plot to undermine the productivity of America. Forget "Russian collusion," what we have is "Candy Crush collusion."

It starts out innocently enough. A typical "puzzle" type game where you try to move different colored pieces of candy to match patterns in a maze. Then as it gets more complicated, the game becomes more addictive. Just as you think you have level 23 mastered, something stops you just before you achieve success. Don't worry, it won't take long to gain mastery over this level, then I can get back to doing something much more meaningful. This diabolical pattern continues until you realize it's Tuesday and you have no recollection of Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday. Then you are racked with a deep, overwhelming feeling of guilt over a weekend that has been lost; never to be regained.

Just when you begin to regain a small bit of self-respect and you free yourself from the crushing weight of all that candy, a new game comes out. If I can just build up the defenses of my fort, I can keep that other guy from taking all my resources. Don't worry, it'll only take about five minutes, then I'll get back to typing that Jail Report. Just five minutes, I promise.