From the Sunny Side: Clones

I'm sure everyone has heard about Dolly, the sheep that was cloned a couple of years ago. It raised a lot of discussion and controversy about the whole idea of cloning. I've seen previews of a movie that is supposed to be coming out in the next couple of weeks about some government hit-man assassin type guy who has to do battle with his clone. That looks like it might be a pretty cool movie. I tend to like those action/adventure sort of movies anyway.

I've sometimes thought it might be handy to have a clone of myself. There are probably those who would seriously, probably with good reason, question the wisdom of there being two of me in the universe. But I still think it might be cool. Especially this time of year, when there are volleyball games, football games, different commission meetings, etc. that seem to happen all at the same time. As much as I would like to, it is often rather difficult to be in two places at the same time. If I had a clone of myself, I could go to one thing and the clone could go to the other. One of us could be responsible and go to the gym and eat the right foods and the other could enjoy Blizzards at Dairy Queen. Of course, we would probably get into a whole thing about who gets to go to the football game and who has to go to the school bored meeting. Not to give away any "spoilers," but I can imagine that's how the whole doing battle conflict in the upcoming movie got started in the first place.

On a somewhat related note, I've heard that a lot of people have experienced having an "evil twin." That would be rather weird, I think. The term I have heard for that is having a "doppelganger." Not sure if having an "evil twin" going around causing mischief would be a good thing. It's easy enough for me to get into trouble, just being one person.

So, for those who may have thought they saw me at Dairy Queen eating a Blizzard the other day, that was really my "evil twin," Skippy. I was at the gym.