From the sunny side… Changing traditions

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Recently a good friend of mine posted on that "Facepages" site a picture of her Christmas tree with the presents underneath. She mentioned that her grown sons had recently been looking through the boxes saying, "This one is mine," and "Here's one for me." She reminisced about how they had done the same thing when they were little boys.

This simple event reminded me that times change, no matter how much we may wish them to remain the same. Every family has its own cherished traditions. Mine was no different. But, just as people don't remain here on earth forever, some traditions change and evolve. Many of those practices become cherished memories when they are no longer practiced. I reckon that's okay. Cherished memories have their place in our lives, especially at this time of year. Sometimes, new traditions can begin and in their turn will become cherished memories for a new generation.

It is my hope and prayer during this holiday season that you and your family will find a reason to smile at cherished memories of traditions that may not have continued. I hope and pray that you and your family make traditions that will make the season even more special for many years to come. Most of all, I hope and pray that the tradition of peace and love will continue for you and your family and will never fade. Merry Christmas from the sunny side.