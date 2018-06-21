From the sunny side… Canine conversations

Ever since I saw the movie Doctor Doolittle (the one starring Rex Harrison) when I was a little kid, I've thought it would be really cool to be able to “talk to the animals.” To be able to effectively communicate with them would be all kinds of fun, I think. Although I don't confess to be able to “chat with a chimp” or “talk to a tiger,” I have on several occasions carried on a conversation with Natty, my 14 year-old Jack Russell Terrier dog. I do honestly feel that on some level, we are able to communicate. One recent “conversation” went something like this:

Natty: Hey, wake up.

Me: It's only 5:30!

Natty: So.

Me: It's Saturday, we don't have to get up this early.

Natty: So, I gotta go out. Don't you still pee and poop on Saturdays?

Me: Good point. Let me put a shirt and slippers on.

Natty: Don't take all morning.

At this point, I do take little Natty outside to do her “business,” much the same as any other day of the week. But since it is Saturday, and I still want to sleep, I put her back in the bed and I also lie down on the bed. The conversation continues:

Natty: Hey, I'm hungry. We're supposed to have breakfast right after we come back in.

Me: But, it's Saturday. You don’t have to have breakfast this early.

Natty: But I'm hungry now. Don't you--

Me: I know you're gonna say, “You eat breakfast on Saturdays, don't you?”

Natty: Well, you do.

Me: You can wait a little while.

Natty: (Huffs) Alright.

Me: Close your eyes and go back to sleep.

Natty: (After a long pause) I love you.

Me: I love you, too.

Natty: (After another pause) I'm still hungry.

Me: Go to sleep!

Natty: (Huffs again)

That is a typical Saturday morning here on the sunny side.