From the sunny side… Bias

I hear a lot these days about "media bias." I am not about to be so naive as to think it doesn't exist. I see it on the television and hear it on the radio all the time. I do admit, I don't read a lot of other newspapers (I tend to get a lot of "newspaper reading" in as it is), but I'm sure I would see it there as well. I do admit, it can be a challenge to cover things and put all personal feelings aside. I feel like myself, and my colleagues, do a pretty good job of that here at Greene Publishing, Inc.

I have had some people in the community get upset because I didn't necessarily cover a story from the angle they wanted. Or, even worse, I have had people get upset because I didn't cover a story based on their own innuendo and speculation and not facts. That is something I will not do, especially when covering a "hard news" story. I always have, and always will present the facts and let you, the reader, make up your own mind about what to think about it. I trust you to be smart enough to do that. After all, you are smart enough to read my column every week.

There is one exception to this. When I cover sports involving our local young people, I am completely, totally, 100 percent biased. I want our local kids to win every time. I sometimes feel that I wear my feelings on my sleeve when it comes to our local kids. I get teary-eyed when they hurt because of a big loss. I get teary-eyed when they win championships. I feel emotionally invested in these kids. Perhaps that goes against the "rules" of sports journalism, but that's the way I am.

I was reminded of this while I was covering the softball championships in Vero Beach. It was all I could take to see the tears in the eyes of those young Cowgirls after they had lost a hard-fought contest. To a certain extent, I felt the same way after the Lady Warriors of Aucilla Christian Academy came up short in one of the most epic games I have ever seen. I know that these kids can't win every game. Deep down, I know that I don't really want them to. Let me explain that one. I know there are valuable lessons to be learned from the disappointments of losing the "big game." The coaches realize that as well. Still, it's hard to stand back and watch good kids have to learn those lessons.

So there you have it. You have my confession. When it comes to the School Board or County Commission, I will report the facts. I will tell you what was said and by whom. The decision making after that is your job. But when it comes to local sports, I just have one thing to say, "Go Cowboys!"