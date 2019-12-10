Frier speaks to New Testament Christian School

Mickey Starling

reporter3@greenepublishing.com

On Friday, Nov. 22, New Testament Christian School (NTCS) was honored to have former stand-out wide receiver Matt Frier as a guest speaker. Frier was a two-time champion with the Suwannee County Bulldogs before winning a national championship with Florida State University (FSU) in 1993. He want on to play for the Indianapolis Colts. Frier was recently selected for induction into the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Frier spoke to the kids at NTCS about the importance of God, family, good sportsmanship and good academics. Most importantly, Frier stressed the need to have faith and keeping God in the center of your life.

Frier has fond memories of his state championships while in high school. "At my age, it's really neat to look back and I really appreciate it," said Frier, speaking of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. "It was a special time because of the community support in Suwannee County. I remember for the first state title, the year we went to Naples, the pep-rally was one of the neatest things I've seen. The whole school joined together and jogged for a mile, following the bus as we left town. It was literally like something out of a book."­