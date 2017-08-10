Free hunter safety course coming to Madison

Story Submitted

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering a free traditional hunter safety course for Madison County. The class is Sept. 4, 5 and 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a range day on Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. The class will be held on the North Florida Community College (NFCC) campus.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16-years-old at all times. Students must attend all sessions to receive their certificate.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The specific locations for this class will be given to those who register in advance. Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/ HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Lake City at (386) 758-0525.