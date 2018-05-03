Freddy Pitts Retires From Farm Bureau After 43 Years

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Freddy Pitts was born in Pensacola and raised in Walnut Hill. He began his life-long career with Farm Bureau in February 1975 as an insurance agent, in Escambia County. In January 1979, he transferred to Okaloosa County and became the Assistant Manager. But, in March 1984 he made a move that would become his last; for Madison County would become his home for good.

On March 1, 1984, Madison County Farm Bureau welcomed Freddy Pitts to their family, as the new Agency Manager. On December 31, 2017 (after 33 years of serving in that capacity) Farm Bureau said goodbye to Freddy Pitts. Not only did Madison County say goodbye, but so did Jefferson, Taylor and Lafayette counties as well; as Pitts served as Agency Manager for all four counties. All-in-all, Pitts was a part of the Florida Farm Bureau family for 43 years.

During his tenure with Florida Farm Bureau, Pitts has received numerous awards and accreditations. Among some of them are: (Several) Agency Manager of the Year Awards for the entire state of Florida, (Several) District Agency Manager of the Year Awards and the Florida Farm Bureau Team Player of the Year award.

Pitts recalls that back when he started selling insurance, someone once told him that he would never make it (in the business). They told him that he couldn't sell insurance and keep his Christian morals/values at the same time.

"He was wrong! You can do it," said Pitts. "I always tried to treat everyone fairly and to always treat them as a Christian should."

He went on to say, "It's been a great ride with great folks. I always tried to have fun in whatever I did. I've had a chance to meet a lot of good people, from Escambia County to here.

"Before I could be successful – my agents had to be successful, and the county Farm Bureaus that I managed had to be successful," he added. "I was blessed with great agents and great administrative assistants." He also stated that the various Farm Bureau County Boards that he worked with were awesome and the Madison Board always made him feel at home, here.

Some of Pitts' most fun memories include the many trips he has won (by selling life insurance) during his years with Farm Bureau. He and his wife have had the chance to visit places such as Hong Kong, Canada, London, Austria, Rome, Hawaii and New York.

"God has blessed us; well more than I deserve, I'm sure. It took a lot of hard work and a good wife," he said.

Pitts has been married to Brenda (O'Farrell) for 47 years. They have three children: Angie, Burt and Nellie; four grandchildren: Summer, Kayla, Madi, and Aiden; and one great-grandchild due in September. He is a member of the Madison Rotary, the Madison Masonic Lodge #11 and Faith Baptist Church.

When asked what he will miss the most about Farm Bureau, Pitts replied, "I love people and love helping them; with my retirement, I have found that I miss the people – and I miss helping them."

Although there are some factors of working that he misses and knows he will continue to miss; he is enjoying his retirement and looking forward to the months and years ahead.

"We want to travel," he said. "We have been very fortunate to have won many trips all around the world. But, now we want to stay in the United States and see places in our country that we haven't seen."

He also plans to spend a lot of his time outside, and not behind a desk. He said he has always enjoyed working with wood and wants to do some wood projects.

"I want to do what I want to do … when I want to do it."

As of Dec. 31, 2017, Lance Braswell became the Farm Bureau Agency Manager for Madison, Jefferson, Taylor and Lafayette counties. Lance hails from Greenville and is the son of Steve "Grubby" Braswell and the late Beverly Braswell. Grubby was a former Madison Farm Bureau agent and a Lafayette County Farm Bureau Agency Manager.

A retirement party was hosted, in Pitts’ honor, by his co-workers and friends on the evening of Saturday, March 24 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Attendees were treated to a delicious dinner and many fine deserts. Friends from all four of "his counties" came to enjoy the special evening of grandeur.

To see more pictures from the retirement party, pick up a copy of the Madison Enterprise-Recorder in newsstands now!