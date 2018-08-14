Franklin “Elvoye” Thomas, 82, of Lee, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Family received friends at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services were held at Beggs Chapel on Monday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, he was interred at Midway Baptist Church in Lee.

Elvoye was an active, faithful, life-long member of Midway Church of God where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for almost 50 years. He retired from Suburban Propane after 42 years of service in the propane gas industry. The majority of those years were with Copeland Gas where he made many friends, not just customers. After retirement, he never slowed down. He worked on his rental properties and mowed for his church and anybody else in the community that he thought needed it. He loved his wife, kids and grandchildren with his whole heart. In his last years, his memory failed him, but his heart for his God, family, church and friends never wavered.

Elvoye is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Thomas; two children: Revonda Frith and Keith Thomas, both of Lee, Fl.; four grandsons: Daniel Thomas (Sianna), Webster, Fl.; Michael Thomas (Jeri), Wesley Chapel, Fl.; Daryl Frith (Amanda) and Heath Frith both of Lee, Fl.; two great-grandchildren: Connor and Chloe Thomas; and one sister, Martha Baxter, of Plant City, Fl.

He was predeceased by his parents, T.J. and Ardelia Thomas; his brother, James Thomas and granddaughter, Angel Frith.