Frances "Franny" Mandziara, 99, passed away on July 27, 2018, in Madison, Fla. She was born to Michael and Johanna (Milanowski) Fabish on May 24, 1919, in Stevens Point, Wis.; the youngest of six children. She married Joe Mandziara on Nov. 14, 1939, in Junction City, Wis. They moved to Madison, Fla. in 1948 with their three children: Darlene (8), Ron (6) and Duane (4). Franny worked at Owens-Illinois (the "bag-plant") in Clyattville, Ga. for 26 years.

Franny was a devoted wife, sister, mother, a loving grandmother and a proud great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her contagious laughter, mischievous sense of humor and her delicious cooking (especially her famous dill pickles, fruit cake, apple pie, golumpki and boiled peanuts). In her youth, she loved dancing the polka and driving sporty red cars. Even as the years took their toll, she couldn't stop smiling and tapping her toes when she heard her favorite happy tunes. The family will miss their daily afternoon chats over a good cup of coffee and her beautiful grin.

Franny was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings (Mary, Joe, Helen, William and Florence); her husband, Joe, of 56 years; and her daughter, Darlene. She is survived by her devoted son, Ron Mandziara and beloved daughter-in-law, Ori, of Madison; her youngest son, Duane Mandziara and his wife, Regina, of Lake City, Fla; four grandchildren: Cheri (Robert) and Michelle (David) of Madison; Roy and Samantha of Lake City; one great-grandchild, Lilyan; as well as extended family in Wisconsin. A private graveside service was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison.