Frances Dugger Browning, 88, passed away in Madison, Fl. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Graveside services are planned for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison.

She was born in Vienna, Ga. on Aug. 6, 1928 to F.M. and Margaret Everett Dugger, and grew up in Tampa, Fl. She graduated from Plant High School and attended Florida Southern College and Florida State University.

She met her husband, Robert Hunter Browning, Jr. (Bob) while they were students at Florida State. She and her family lived in Madison before moving to Tallahassee in 1972. She was a member of the DAR, Tallahassee Women’s Club, Madison Women’s Club, Madison Garden Club, and a member of the Mary Martha Circle at First United Methodist Church in Madison. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee.

Her parents, husband, and a son, Robert Hunter Browning, III, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Browning McCullough (Walter) of Madison, Fl.; two grandsons, Tom McCullough (Lauren) of Waycross, Ga. and Travis McCullough (Erin) of Gainesville, Fl.; two granddaughters, Lauren Browning and Elizabeth Browning of Vero Beach, Fl; and one great grandson, Kove McCullough of Waycross, Ga.

The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff at Good Samaritan Center at the Advent Christian Village, the staff at Madison County Memorial Hospital, and the Big Bend Hospice staff.

Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-2258.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com.