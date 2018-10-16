Founder’s Day holds timeless memories

Story Submitted

Memories are perhaps the most important things we humans possess. We try to forget the bad memories, but hang on to the good ones for a lifetime. Many remember their very first Christmas, a really special birthday or, for older folks, the date they got married to their spouse. In Madison County, many have fond memories of Hickory Grove's Founder's Day.

Hickory Grove United Methodist Church's Founder's Day has been going on for nearly 30 years, and we all have some really great memories of when it all started in October of 1991. That is correct; the very first Founder's Day was on Oct. 12, 1991. Hickory Grove United Methodist Church's Pastor for the first Founder's Day was Kevin McLaughlin, who had moved down from the northern part of the United States, as a Methodist minister. The church learned just a few short months ago that Brother Kevin passed away.

Kevin and wife, Bea, had one son named Chris, who was born with Down Syndrome, and he was perhaps the most loving child Dan Buchanan, church member, had ever met. "My father, Joe Buchanan, really took up a lot of time with Chris and they were really great buddies when Chris was about five or six years old," said Buchanan. "May God rest your soul Brother Kevin, because you were a really great human being and preacher."

At Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, some fondly remember the "Hog Calling Contest." "I remember Cousin Mary Lou Buchanan won this contest for three or four years in a row," said Buchanan. "Our Country Kitchen is named after this delightful lady, and boy could she call hogs. Mary Lou and her husband, Belton, were hog farmers, and I am sure she got plenty of practice on the farm."

Another great thing about Founder's Day is watching families work together for a great cause at church. Attendees enjoy watching Elwyn and Martha McLeod work with all their kids at the syrup/cane grinding mill. Now that they have grandchildren, it is also nice to see the grandkids work alongside their parents and grandparents.

Of course, church members have great memories of mothers and daughters like Sandra Ulm, who worked for the past 27 years alongside her mother, Mrs. Ruby Ulm, at the quilt ticket booth. "What a really great asset both of these ladies were and are today. We miss Mrs. Ruby tremendously," said Buchanan.

Another great contest was the Cow Milking Contest and, surely, everyone remembers Mrs. Verna Lee Williams taking home first prize. Anyone can milk a cow, but the container you use is a small-mouth Coca-Cola bottle. Hitting the hole with the milk is really hard to do, but Verna Lee was a real champion at this contest.

Founder's Day would not have been successful had it not been for Julian Andrews, who had a vision that people would love to come to Hickory Grove for a fun day of eating great food and having a wonderful time. "One thing that Julian made sure of was to provide some baby pigs, about two weeks old, so the kids could pet the little cute piglets in the pen," said Buchanan. "Julian really enjoyed the kids going back home with their parents, smelling like a real pig pen!"

Ever since Hickory Grove United Methodist Church first started Founder's Day, the Country Store has remained an integral part of the celebration. The idea of the store came from Betty Sue Buchanan, Randall Buchanan's wife, and also the mother of Randy and his sister, Beth Moore. In fact, the store is named after Betty Sue today.

The Country Store is filled with homemade arts and crafts, jams and jellies, pepper sauce for greens and peas, candies, cookies and more. It is a real adventure to cruise through the Country Store and purchase Christmas presents and all kinds of locally- made gifts.

"I could go on and on with memories of Founder's Day, but highly encourage you to visit our little country church on Saturday, Oct. 20 and make some memories with your kids that you will treasure for decades to come," said Buchanan.

Everyone is invited to come, visit, eat a great meal and have some fun. The festivities will take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 1218 NE Hickory Grove Rd., in Pinetta. Look for the signs so you will not get lost. For more information, call Dan Buchanan at (850) 464-8710.