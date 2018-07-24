Foundation now accepting applications

Story Submitted

The North Florida Community College (NFCC) Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for students planning to enroll for the 2018 Fall Term at NFCC.

NFCC awards a variety of individual and organizational scholarships each term to eligible students as supplemental funds to help cover the cost of tuition, books and fees. The scholarships require that all applicants must have a 2.0 GPA to be considered for any foundation scholarship. Some scholarships require a higher GPA.

The deadline for entry is Wednesday, Aug. 1. NFCC scholarships may be applied for through the NFCC Foundation, Inc., located on the NFCC campus, building #35 (Developmental and External Affairs/NFCC Foundation Office). Scholarship applicants may stop by the Foundation Office, call (850) 973-9423 or email foundation@nfcc.edu for more information and scholarship applications.