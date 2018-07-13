Former student fills retiring teacher’s shoes: Meet MCHS, MCCS’ new Ag teacher

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After receiving her Master's degree out of state, a Madison County High School (MCHS) graduate is now returning home to fill the shoes of the position that Ed Sapp held for 32 years.

Kailee Morris, a former student who participated in Sapp's class for four years, started as the new Agricultural Education teacher for MCHS and Madison County Central School (MCCS) on Monday, June 18.

Morris, of Greenville, graduated from North Florida Community College in the summer after her high school graduation in 2013. That following August, she began pursuing a Bachelor's degree at Florida A&M University (FAMU) for Animal Science and Industry. After graduating FAMU in December of 2015, Morris enrolled at Clemson University where she received her Master's in Agricultural Education in May of 2018.

Growing up with cows and horses, Morris' passion for agriculture has grown over the years. While in Sapp's class, Morris participated in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and career development events throughout high school which consisted of hay and crop production, corn planting, horse evaluations, farm judging, livestock competitions, among multiple other things she learned that she hopes to bring to MCHS and MCCS. In addition to her time at MCHS, Morris participated in leadership trainings, state and national conventions and served as the FFA Chapter President.

Morris hopes to instill the life lessons that she learned through Sapp's class in the lives of the students she will teach throughout her career. "It's not just farming," said Morris about agriculture.

Morris is engaged to Jantz Jenkins and is the daughter of Mike and Sonya Morris, of Greenville.