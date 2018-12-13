Former resident air-lifted after wreck

Ashley Hunter: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A Tuesday morning wreck sent a woman to the hospital after her vehicle ran off the road, struck multiple trees and overturned various times.

At around 10:10 a.m., on Tuesday, December 4, Shaquandra Shontae Davis, 39, formerly of Madison County, but current resident of Quitman, Ga., was traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 221, just south of the Florida/Georgia state line.

According to the report issued by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Davis’ 2012 Ford Explorer moved into the southbound lane on Hwy 221 and then onto the paved portion of the road between the grassy shoulder and the southbound lane.

Traveling onto the western shoulder of the road, Davis’ vehicle continued to travel into the wooded area near the roadway, where the vehicle ended up colliding with a standing tree.

The impact caused Davis’ Ford Explorer to overturn twice.

After completing the second roll, the left front end of the vehicle collided with a second standing tree.

The second collision caused the vehicle to complete a half turn in a counterclockwise motion before it came to a final stop in the underbrush a few feet from the road.

In order to extract Davis from her vehicle, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County EMS and Jefferson County Fire Rescue had to use a chainsaw to remove underbrush.

Davis was transported first to an awaiting ambulance, where she received initial care until the arrival of a helicopter, which transported her to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

According to the FHP report, Davis received severe injuries as a result of the wreck.

Investigating the crash is FHP Trooper John Sleigher.