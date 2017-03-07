Former Cowgirls’ Coach now at Tavares High

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Former Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls basketball Coach Marcus Hawkins has taken over the reigns at Tavares High School as their new girls' Head Basketball Coach. Hawkins finds himself taking over a program in need of rebuilding, much the same way he took over as the Head Coach at MCHS in 2009. Hawkins is the fourth Head Coach for the Tavares Lady Bulldogs in as many years. In the last three seasons, the Lady Bulldogs have a record of 16-44. In the 2014-15 season, the Lady Bulldogs did make it into the playoffs; despite an 8-11 record. That was the last playoff appearance for the Lady Bulldogs. Despite the obvious challenge at Tavares, Hawkins says he is excited to take over. “I'm super excited to try and bring in some of the success and magic we had [in Madison] to Tavares,” said Hawkins. Tavares is located in Lake County just east of Leesburg and northwest of Orlando.

While at MCHS, Hawkins amassed a record of 110-98, including a State Championship at the end of the 2015-16 season. That championship was a first for the Cowgirls. During the 2014-15 season, Hawkins' Cowgirls made it into the “Elite Eight” round of the state basketball tournament. “I'm very grateful [to MCHS] for giving me my start in coaching and to the girls and the school for helping me become a better coach,” said Hawkins. “I appreciate all the support; the community has been great.”

In addition to coaching, Hawkins was the Pastor at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, in Madison. Hawkins also served as District 4 Commissioner on the Madison City Commission.