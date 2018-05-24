Former Cowboy player arrested on Alachua County warrant

Story submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, May 22, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received information from the US Marshal’s Office Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force that Vincent Marchello Dimenna, 22, of Madison, was wanted by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and had active arrest warrants for home invasion robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and grand theft.

An investigation by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force determined that Dimenna is formerly from Madison County, but had left to attend the University of Florida on a football scholarship. Dimenna is no longer part of the football program and has since been banned from the University.

On the same date, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) responded to Dimenna’s last known address in Madison County and conducted surveillance in an attempt to locate and identify Dimenna. At approximately 5 p.m., the surveillance team observed Dimenna depart the residence in a black 2008 Jeep Wrangler. Members of the S.E.R.T. Team followed Dimenna away from the residence and conducted a “high risk felony traffic stop” in an unpopulated area.

Dimenna complied with the S.E.R.T. Team and was arrested without incident. Dimenna was booked into the Madison County Jail and will be transported back to Alachua County to answer his charges.