Flu Shots: Vaccinations are best protection against the flu

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Flu season has reared it's ugly head in the United States as the death of an unvaccinated Florida child has been confirmed due to the flu; the first pediatric casualty of virus season. The importance of knowing how to protect yourself and others is crucial as this year's flu, like in years past, can be fatal.

The 2017-2018 flu season in the United States was said to be strenuous and widespread, as at least 30 children died before January of 2018 as a result of the flu. Fortune Magazine reported in mid-February that more than 4,000 Americans were dying daily because of the flu.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs, causing mild to severe illness, and, as previously stated, even death.

The flu is quite different than that of a cold, due to the sudden impact of symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills, fatigue, sometimes diarrhea and vomiting, as well as fever, however, not all infected will have a fever.

It's important to know that once the flu has been contracted, victims are most contagious in the first three to four days after illness begins, however, some may be able to infect others beginning one day before symptoms develop and five days after becoming sick, according to the CDC. Others, including young children and people with weakened immune systems, may be able to infect others with flu viruses for an even longer period of time.

People who are more at risk for the flu include those 65 years and older or people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. Additionally, pregnant women and children younger than five years old are at higher risk of contracting the flu. However, anybody can contract the virus, even healthy people.

Fluzone High-Doze, given to people ages 65 and older, is a three-component (trivalent) inactivated flu vaccine, according to CDC. The vaccine contains four times the antigen of standard-dose inactivated influenza vaccines, which is what helps the body build up protection against flu viruses.

The CDC states that studies show 70 percent to 85 percent of seasonal flu-related deaths have occurred in people age 65 and older, with 54 percent to 70 percent of people in that age group hospitalized due to the seasonal flu.

The quadrivalent flu vaccine is a shot currently being administered by North Florida Pharmacy and Winn-Dixie for anyone age 18 and older. The quadrivalent vaccine protects against two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

Children younger than six months of age are too young to get the flu vaccine. Also, people with severe, life-threatening allergies to the flu vaccine or any ingredient in the vaccine should not get vaccinated. This might include gelatin, antibiotics or other ingredients. People who are allergic to eggs, any of the ingredients in the vaccine, have had Guillain-Barré Syndrome or if feeling unwell, should consult their doctor before receiving the vaccine.

According to the CDC, other vaccines include live attenuated influenza [LAIV], adjuvanted vaccine, intradermal influenza (flu) vaccine, cell-based flu vaccine, flu vaccination by jet injector and recombinant influenza (flu) vaccine. Consult your doctor about these vaccines.

To better protect yourself from the flu, you are encouraged to get vaccinated. All persons aged six months and older are recommended for annual vaccination. Pharmacists around Madison County are vaccinating people this flu season, however, North Florida Pharmacy, located at 139 SW Macon St., in Madison, is currently administering free vaccinations for anyone over 18, with special doses for anyone over the age of 65. Winn-Dixie is also administering the same flu shots for anyone over the age of 18. Winn-Dixie is located at 729 W Base St., in Madison.

For more information about the flu, log onto cdc.gov.