Florida minimum wage increases

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the minimum wage for Florida workers has increased to $8.10 per hour, effective Jan.1. This amounts to a five cent per hour increase. Florida law requires the Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity to calculate a minimum wage rate each year. This calculation is based on the percentage increase in the federal Consumer Price Index (CPI) for urban wage earners and clerical workers in the Southern Region for the 12 month period prior to Sept. 1.

For those employees who work for tips, the direct hourly wage increased to $5.08 per hour, effective Jan. 1. This is equal to the state minimum wage of $8.10 per hour minus a tip credit of $3.02.

In November of 2004, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment which established Florida's minimum wage. This wage applies to all employees in the state who are covered by the federal minimum wage.