Florida Media Conference 2019: Greene Publishing, Inc. claims another year of awards

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m., the Florida Press Association (FPA) held the 2018-19 FPA Weekly Newspaper Contest awards ceremony at the Florida Media Conference held at The Vinoy, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Weekly newspapers throughout the State of Florida were analyzed by a panel of out-of-state industry executives with extensive newsroom experience. Greene Publishing, Inc. was presented with a record-breaking total of 15 awards for excellent content and graphic design featured in both the Madison County Carrier and The Madison Enterprise-Recorder (ER). Below is a list of the awards received by your favorite hometown newspapers:

• Informational Graphic, First Place

• Best Headline, First Place

• Sports Page or Section, Third Place

• Portfolio Photography, Third Place

• Reader-Generated Photo, Third Place

• Special Issue, Section or Supplement, Third Place

• Agricultural & Environmental Reporting, Third Place

• Feature Story Profile, Third Place

• In-Depth Reporting (Non- Investigative), Third Place

• Investigative Reporting, Second Place

• Breaking News Story, Second Place

• Breaking News Story, Third Place

• Serious Column, Second Place

• Humorous Column, Third Place

• Editorial Award, First Place