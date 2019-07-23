Florida Media Conference 2019: Greene Publishing, Inc. claims another year of awards
Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.
On Friday, June 12, at 1 p.m., the Florida Press Association (FPA) held the 2018-19 FPA Weekly Newspaper Contest awards ceremony at the Florida Media Conference held at The Vinoy, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Weekly newspapers throughout the State of Florida were analyzed by a panel of out-of-state industry executives with extensive newsroom experience. Greene Publishing, Inc. was presented with a record-breaking total of 15 awards for excellent content and graphic design featured in both the Madison County Carrier and The Madison Enterprise-Recorder (ER). Below is a list of the awards received by your favorite hometown newspapers:
• Informational Graphic, First Place
• Best Headline, First Place
• Sports Page or Section, Third Place
• Portfolio Photography, Third Place
• Reader-Generated Photo, Third Place
• Special Issue, Section or Supplement, Third Place
• Agricultural & Environmental Reporting, Third Place
• Feature Story Profile, Third Place
• In-Depth Reporting (Non- Investigative), Third Place
• Investigative Reporting, Second Place
• Breaking News Story, Second Place
• Breaking News Story, Third Place
• Serious Column, Second Place
• Humorous Column, Third Place
• Editorial Award, First Place