Florida Highway Patrol participating in national enforcement campaign

As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that began December 16 and runs through New Year’s Day, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will concentrate its enforcement efforts on impaired driving throughout Florida. FHP joins law enforcement and highway safety agencies across the nation to remove impaired drivers from roadways in an effort to save lives.

All uniformed FHP personnel, including those normally assigned to administrative duties, will be patrolling interstates and other major state roads. FHP Auxiliary troopers will also volunteer to augment the FHP during the holiday period. The FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida will deter traffic violations and enhance services to motorists who break down or who need other assistance while traveling. Motorists should call *FHP (*347) if they see an impaired or aggressive driver, or to request roadside assistance.