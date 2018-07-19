Flea Across Florida slated for Sept. 14 and 15

Story Submitted

The 16th Flea Across Florida (FAF) is just two months away. So, now is the time to start planning your sale.

FAF is a great way for your club or organization to raise money. People from all over the Southeast come to find their treasures. It is a unique opportunity to showcase your community, club and organizations. There is no fee to participate, all it requires is a legal place to have your sale. Thousands of people travel across US Hwy. 90 hunting for those hidden treasures.

Your sale location can be listed on the interactive Google Map at: drive.google.com/open?id=1gLN-hRUFmjjTm-0Y16cobLo9O4BUyTZI&usp=sharing To be on the map, message the Facebook page "Flea Across Florida." All listings are free.

For nine years, FAF has brought thousands of visitors to small communities across the state on US Hwy. 90, filling up motels, restaurants and small local businesses. FAF has also helped fund many non-profits, allowing them to continue their business of helping people. It is the perfect time to cleanse your garage and home of unwanted items. FAF is a fantastic mixture of individual yard sales and businesses offering specials. Make it a family and friend affair as you visit many communities you may not have visited before.

FAF is put on by people across the state simply to help communities that have been left behind by the interstate system. Thousands of individual sales are dotted along the highway, making it a treasure hunt for the thousands of people looking for great bargains and hidden treasures.

If you are looking for a location, message FAF and your information will get posted. If you have a location, let FAF know where and what you are offering.