Fitness Run registration now open

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

North Florida Community College's (NFCC) annual Fitness Run is set for Saturday, April 21, in conjunction with the 37th annual Down Home Days festival. Proceeds from the Fitness Run will support Relay for Life. Registration is now open and if you register by 5 p.m., on Friday, April 13, you will receive a Fitness Run t-shirt.

Participants have two choices: sentinel sprint 5K, beginning at 8 a.m. and the one-mile fun run/walk, beginning at 9 a.m. The sentinel sprint 5K has an entry fee of $15 by Friday, April 13. Late registrations after the deadline are $20. The one-mile fun run/walk is for children ages 16 and under, with a $6 entry fee.

On-site registration will be at 7 a.m., on the morning of the race, at the NFCC Fitness Center. Both races begin at the Colin P. Kelly Fitness and Wellness Center, NFCC Campus Building 12, with the one-mile fun run/walk beginning immediately after the sentinel sprint 5K. Extra money to support Relay for Life can be donated with the entry fee.

For more information and/or to register for the event, log onto www.nfcc.edu/fitness-run.