Fish without a license in June

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Outdoorsmen across the nation will be celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week from Saturday, June 1, until Sunday, June 9. This week is a time designated to encourage the masses to get outside and enjoy the water. The event highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing. What better way to celebrate than to get out on the water yourself? In fact, there are four days during National Fishing and Boating Week designated as Florida free fishing days!

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC): "License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don't yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license."

On the select days that have been designated as Free Fishing Days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including Florida residents and non-residents alike. While other state fishing rules apply, such as season observations, bagging limits and fish size limits still apply, anglers will be able to fish in fresh and salt waters without needing to purchase a license.

For freshwater fishing, free fishing days will be held the second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June – which is June 8 and 9 this year. For saltwater fishing, free fishing days are the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June – which is June 1 and 2. During these days, the saltwater waiver applies to any recreational harvest that requires a saltwater fishing license, such as crabbing, lobstering and scalloping. It also applies to any fishing that is done from the shore or a boat.

Snook or spiny lobster permits are also not required on these days. For more information about saltwater and freshwater fishing licenses, as well as permits for wildlife, hunting or recreational licenses, visit the FWC website at myfwc.com/license.