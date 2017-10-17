FIRE: Structure Fire

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A late night fire has completely gutted the inside offices of Sindt Trucking.

In the late night of Sunday, Oct. 15 at approximately 10:41 p.m., fire crews in Madison and surrounding towns responded to a blazing fire at Sindt Trucking, located at 144 SE Priest Street, in Madison. According to Madison Fire Chief Bruce Jordan, crews arrived at 10:46 p.m. to start working on putting out the flames.

“Fires were through the roof,” said Chief Jordan. Because the fire was so large, firefighters from Greenville, Hamburg and New Home arrived to help Madison Fire Rescue contain the extreme blaze. Lee Volunteer Fire Department also used their services to contribute.

Fire Chief Jordan says that the fire was contained no more than 30 minutes after arrival. Due to the fact that it was an overnight fire at a local business, the Fire Marshal was dispatched and determined that the cause of the fire was due to an electrical malfunction in the A/C unit. No foul play is suspected.