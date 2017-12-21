Fire results in total loss

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Greenville Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD) and Madison Fire Rescue (MFR) responded to a structure fire in Greenville on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

GVFD and MFR were dispatched to 248 N. US 221 at 3:13 p.m. GVFD responded immediately and MFR arrived at 3:29 p.m. to assist. Greenville Fire Chief, Hakili Washington, reports that the house was a total loss, with damages estimated between $8,000 to $9,000. Washington also reported that the fire was caused due to an electrical shortage inside the home.

GVFD was assisted at the scene by MFR, American Red Cross and the Florida State Fire Marshal.