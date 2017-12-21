You are here
Home > Front Page > Fire results in total loss
Front Page 

Fire results in total loss

admin

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Rick Patrick, December 19, 2017
Thanks to the fast-action of the Greenville Volunteer Fire Department and Madison Fire Rescue, the residents of the home were uninjured.

Greenville Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD) and Madison Fire Rescue (MFR) responded to a structure fire in Greenville on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

GVFD and MFR were dispatched to 248 N. US 221 at 3:13 p.m. GVFD responded immediately and MFR arrived at 3:29 p.m. to assist. Greenville Fire Chief, Hakili Washington, reports that the house was a total loss, with damages estimated between $8,000 to $9,000. Washington also reported that the fire was caused due to an electrical shortage inside the home.

GVFD was assisted at the scene by MFR, American Red Cross and the Florida State Fire Marshal.

Share this:

Related posts

error: right click disabled!!