Fire damages Cherry Lake building

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At approximately 4 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, a structure fire occurred in the Cherry Lake area. Units from Madison Fire Rescue were dispatched to 1894 NW County Road 150 and arrived on scene at 4:23 a.m.

None of the occupants were injured, however the entire structure did sustain fire and smoke damage. Occupants told fire personnel that one of the occupants had placed some damp clothes too close to a heater and the clothes caught fire.

Madison Fire Rescue, Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Pinetta Volunteer Fire Department, Greenville Volunteer Fire Department, Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County EMS and Tri-County Electric all helped with the scene.