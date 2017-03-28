Fire consumes two sheds admin March 28, 2017 Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Sloan Salerno, March 21, 2017According to the Madison Fire Department (MFD) Chief Bruce Jordan, crews from MFD and the Pinetta Volunteer Fire Department (PVFD) responded to a call received at 2:17 p.m., on Tuesday, March 21, reporting a structure fire at 228 NE Alder Way, in Madison. PVFD arrived first, to find two sheds engulfed in flames. Crews managed to keep the blaze from spreading to the nearby residence. The cause of the fire is unknown.