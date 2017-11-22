FIRE: Chicken house burns

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Nov. 20, Madison Fire Rescue (MFR) responded to a call at 826 SE Chilkat St., in Lee. The call came in at 5:11 p.m. and MFR arrived at the scene at 5:30 p.m. The operator of the chicken house was at his home nearby and stated that the house was full of chickens.

Luckily, no one was injured but unfortunately, all the operator’s chickens perished in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown but MFR believes it might possibly have been caused by an electrical shortage. The structure of the chicken house was completely destroyed with damages of approximately $100,000.

MFR, Greenville Volunteer Fire Department, Pinetta Volunteer Fire Department, Cherry Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Lee Volunteer Fire Department, Florida Foresty Service, Madison County EMS, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Duke Energy assisted at the scene.