Financial woes continue at the Madison County Jail

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The on-going issue of inmate medical care at the Madison County Jail continues to put the county in financial difficulty. In what has become a regular event, Sheriff Ben Stewart addressed the Board of Madison County Commissioners during their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 25. Stewart spoke of the number of inmates in the jail awaiting court proceedings, some as long as two to three years. When inmates have medical issues, it becomes the responsibility of the County to cover those medical costs. "When inmates come in [to the jail], they become our responsibility. Several inmates have serious medical issues," said Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Undersheriff Epp Richardson. Currently, the MCSO's medical budget is $7,000 in the red. Another issue facing the jail is the fact that Hillsborough County in Central Florida has declared itself a "sanctuary city" for illegal aliens. This has caused some federal grant funding for the State of Florida to be withheld. This is having a direct impact on funding for a dispatcher position for the MCSO. A motion to transfer $20,000 out of fiscally constrained funds to the MCSO for inmate medical care was passed. The Commissioners also approved transferring $27,845 to the MCSO for the purpose of funding the dispatcher position. If and when the grant money is released, the County will be reimbursed for that amount.

During the time for public comment, Madison City Commissioner Ina Thompson addressed the Board with a suggestion of tapping into funding from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for additional tennis courts at the county's recreation center. The Board earlier approved funding for one tennis court at the center. The USTA offers grants to communities to build tennis courts. In order to receive USTA funds, the courts must be built to USTA standards. The City of Madison received a USTA grant to build tennis courts at Lanier Field. County staff will investigate the possibility of applying for a USTA grant.

Another citizen, Benjamin Wyche, addressed the Board about voting district re-apportionment. Voting districts are determined based on census data, not voting records. Re-apportionment could be addressed following the 2020 census.

The consent agenda was passed. Items on the consent agenda included a resolution renaming SW Scruggs Ave. in the unincorporated area of Madison County to SW Pete Mobley Ave., an amendment to the traffic signal maintenance and compensation agreement, approval of a tourist development grant for the 20th of May Celebration and approval of an updated equal employment opportunity plan for Madison County.

Greenville Town Manager, Edward Walker Dean, addressed the Board about entering into an inter-local agreement to provide EMS/Fire staff for the Town of Greenville. Dean informed the Board that the fire station in Greenville is ready to use. The Board voted to move ahead with preparing an inter-local agreement, but could not commit to providing dual certified EMS/firefighters. The county has EMS personnel, but not firefighters that could possibly be stationed in Greenville.

The Commissioners passed a resolution requesting that the Legislature make texting while driving a primary offense. The Commissioners approved a Medical Director contract with Daniel B. Perkins, M.D.

The meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 27 was canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the Florida Association of Counties meeting. The Board will call a special meeting if needed. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners will take place on Wednesday, May 9, at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Board Meeting Room in the Courthouse Annex, located at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.