Financial Peace University at Madison First Baptist Church

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m., the Madison First Baptist Church will be hosting “Financial Peace University.” Financial Peace University is a series of nine weekly financial workshops and classes designed to help families and individuals get out of debt and enjoy better financial health, using a biblical approach to money management.

This life changing class is taught by noted radio host and best-selling author, Dave Ramsey. Topics such as making a plan for saving money, getting out of debt, making a workable family budget, preparing for retirement or for a child's college education, and more will be covered. The classes will be coordinated by Pastor Gabe Krell at First Baptist Church.

The cost for the nine week course is $109, which covers the cost of materials and a lifetime membership to Financial Peace University. Those interested can save on the cost of materials by going to www.middleflorida.net/news/posts/financial-peace-university to pre-register. The First Baptist Church is located at 134 SW Meeting St., in Madison. For more information, please call the church at (850) 973-2547.