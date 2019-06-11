Final literacy night succeeds

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Just before the school bell rang for the summer, Madison County Central School's elementary students gathered together at the Madison Public Library to participate in the final literacy night for the school year. Previously, with the help of curriculum coordinator Paula Kauffman and school media director Heather Welch, MCCS has hosted multiple literacy nights with the focus of helping students grow in their reading skills, inviting family members to participate in fun activities.

The event took place beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, where students were able to color book bags and participate in other exciting activities. Additionally, the students were encouraged to sign up for a library card, enabling them to visit the library and check out books for a period of time.