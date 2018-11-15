Fifth Annual Tellabration!TM this weekend

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County Florida Storytelling group and producer Wanda Violet, of Madison, are excited to announce that the Fifth Annual Madison County Florida Storytelling Tellabration!™ will take place on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wally Davis Farm.

Returning as featured tellers at the Tellabration!™ include Robyn A. Rennick, of Port St. Joe, Fla.; and Linda Schuyler Ford, of Tallahassee.

Rennick is part of the alumnus from the very first Madison County Storytelling Tellabration!™ event. According to madisoncountyfloridastorytelling.org, Rennick has been “telling stories” all her life, but she didn't experience the true art of storytelling until the 1990's. Rennick tells humorous stories and accounts of spirits from beyond.

Also an alumni from the first Tellabration!™, Ford returns with the warm embrace of magical stories that take listeners on a journey through her imagination, of which you've never been and maybe where you need to go.

This year's storytellers will include Holly Bebernitz, Wetzel Blair, Rosa Richardson, James Glaser, Joe Boyles, Beth Moore, Bruce Musser, Billy Washington, Madison County Youth Tellers and many more. Additionally, students from Pinetta Elementary School, Lee Elementary School, Greenville Elementary School, Madison County Central School, Madison Creative Arts Academy, Madison County High School and New Testament Christian School will be sharing stories during the event.

For one hour of the day, there will be a time for anyone – young or old, experienced or new – to enter to win five minutes worth of stage time to tell a story of their choice. After the five minutes are up, the winner will be politely applauded off the stage. According to Violet, stories must be family-friendly. Stories can be true, make-believe or a tall-tale. The time to give someone a chance to tell their story is judgment-free, non-competitive and a great community-sharing event. “Our team will be listening during this year's open stage for any potential tellers for next year,” said Violet.

“It doesn't seem possible that we are already into our fifth year of planning, but we are,” said Violet. “Everyone enjoys the pastoral setting of a farm for our events, so this year we will again meet under a big tent on a farm. In fact, we will be just up the road a bit from our former location. Set your GPS for the Wally Davis Farm, as he and his wife, Vonnie, are opening their gates to us for a fun day of stories on his property.”

To satisfy hunger, there will be freshly-made goodies on the grill provided by a local church for your donation to their youth project.

“It will be a big day with so much going on, so mark your calendars now and join us,” said Violet. “Come hear stories of all kinds and feel the power that stories have to connect us all. Meet us at the farm the Saturday before Thanksgiving.”

Tickets for entry can be purchased in advance for $7. Tickets bought at the gate will be $10. To buy tickets, log onto madisoncountyfloridastorytelling.org. Children 12 and under with a parent or guardian are free. The location for the Fifth Annual Tellabration!™ will be at Wally Davis Farm, located at 5757 NE Rocky Ford Rd., in Madison.