Field to Hill: Local farmers take on Washington D.C.

Local members of the Madison County Farm Bureau visited with Florida's Congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. from Tuesday, May 14 through Thursday, May 16, to discuss various federal policies that affect agricultural producers. They represented farm families throughout our community and our state.

Their visit included a series of conversations on hurricane recovery in the Panhandle, water quality issues in South Florida, trade policy reform, the implementation of the Farm Bill and agricultural labor.

Local farmers also met with officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. All sessions were held as a part of Florida Farm Bureau's Field to the Hill trip, an annual initiative that gives members the opportunity to engage in constructive dialogues with our nation's leaders.

The trip is a positive example of citizen participation in representative government. Farm Bureau volunteers seek constructive policy solutions that benefit our larger society while helping to sustain our domestic food production.

"Our members were solid representatives of farm families in our state," said Jeffery Hamrick, Madison County Farm Bureau president. "I appreciate their willingness to leave their farms and ranches and join us in Washington."

"I thank our Congressional delegation for the hospitable welcome we received while we were in Washington," states a local representative of the Madison County Farm Bureau. "We had excellent, constructive meetings with our national representatives. We discussed a number of issues of immediate concern among Florida's farm families. These issues have a direct impact upon their livelihoods as well as the quality of life for all Floridians."