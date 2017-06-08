FHP investigating I-10 hit and run accident

Lazaro Aleman: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a minor hit-and-run accident on the interstate, in Madison, during last weekend that involved a Jefferson County motorist.

According to the FHP, Monticello resident Florence Nitschke and her passenger, Jesse Nitschke, were traveling west on the inside lane of I-10 about noon on Saturday, June 3, when another vehicle struck the passenger door of their 1997 Saturn.

The FHP reports that the other vehicle was a 2015 red Toyota Prius that was also traveling west when the unknown driver decided to change lanes from the outside to the inside. Nitschke immediately pulled over to the report the accident, but the driver of the Prius never stopped.

The accident occurred near mile marker 243 in Madison County.